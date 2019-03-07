Woman (65) treated for shock after pipe bomb detonates at home

A 65-year-old woman was treated for shock after an explosion at her Co Armagh home.

A 65-year-old woman was treated for shock after an explosion at her Co Armagh home.

A pipe bomb detonated at around 12.50am on Thursday causing damage to the door and hallway of the home.

Detective Sergeant Patterson said: “At around 12:50am this morning, Thursday 7 March, it was reported that a device had been pushed through a letterbox and had detonated inside the house.

"Damage was caused to both the front door and hallway of the property.

"A female resident aged in her 60s was upstairs in the property when the attack occurred. She was treated at the scene for shock but was not physically injured.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 19 of 7/3/19.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100pc anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart described the attack as "horrific".

"This type of behaviour is reckless," she added.

"We could be dealing with a death or a serious injury. The community does not want this type of activity in the area. Any information please come forward to the police."

Craigavon Sinn Fein councillor Catherine Nelson added: "We could be waking up to a death this morning due to the murderous actions of idiots who planted a pipebomb outside a home.

"If you noticed anything suspicious report it to the PSNI. The people of Craigavon deserve better. Thoughts with the resident impacted."

Online Editors