Woman (60s) killed and man injured in tragic two-car collision
A woman was killed and a man was rushed to hospital following a tragic road crash this morning.
The two-car collision happened on the Westport Road (N5) outside of Castlebar in Co Mayo at 8.30am this morning.
The female driver (mid 60s) was brought to Mayo University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
The second driver, a man aged in his mid-30s, was also brought to Mayo University Hospital with minor injuries.
The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.
Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at scene.
Gardaí are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 - 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors