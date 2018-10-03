Woman (60s) dies following collision between pedestrian and truck

The collision between a pedestrian and a truck happened on the Bulfin Road in Dublin 8 at around 4.40pm.

The female pedestrian, who was aged in her 60s, was brought by ambulance to St James' Hospital, where she was pronounced dead in the early hours of this morning.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Witnesses to the incident are urged to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 6669700.

