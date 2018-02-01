Woman (59) killed in early morning collision

The collision between a van and a car occurred on the Drogehda to Slane Road at 8.05am today.

She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, County Louth this morning where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, 59-year-old woman, was seriously injured.

It's understood the driver and passenger of the van received non life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic collision examination and diversions are in place. It is expected to reopen around 4pm.