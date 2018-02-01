Woman (59) killed in early morning collision
A 59-year-old woman has been killed in an early morning traffic collision.
The collision between a van and a car occurred on the Drogehda to Slane Road at 8.05am today.
The driver of the car, 59-year-old woman, was seriously injured.
She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, County Louth this morning where she was later pronounced dead.
It's understood the driver and passenger of the van received non life threatening injuries.
The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic collision examination and diversions are in place. It is expected to reopen around 4pm.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them in Drogheda on 041-987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Online Editors