Woman (52) critically injured after being struck by car in Galway

The incident happened on a local road in Carrowmanagh in Oughterard in Co Galway at around 8.45pm on Tuesday.

A garda spokesman said: "At approximately 8.45pm on a local road at Carrowmanagh, Oughterard a female pedestrian (52 years) was seriously injured when she was struck by a car.

"She was removed from the scene by ambulance and is currently in a critical condition at University Hospital Galway. The driver of the car, a woman in her late 40s, was uninjured.

"The road was closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination but has since fully reopened to traffic.

"Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to anyone who travelled between Oughterard and Carrowmanagh between approximately 8pm and 9pm to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station 091-514 720 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111."

Online Editors