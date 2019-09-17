A WOMAN has died and three other people were injured following a road crash in Wexford today.

Woman (50s) killed and three other people hospitalised after Wexford road crash

The two-vehicle collision happened at Kilnamanagh in Oulart at around 1.30pm this afternoon.

A woman (50s) was brought to Wexford General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Two males and a female were also taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Collision Investigators attended the scene and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Enniscorthy on 053 9233 534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors