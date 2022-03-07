A woman has died in a Dublin hospital after she was injured in a road accident in Co Donegal last week.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for information in relation to the fatal crash that occurred in the Raphoe area on March 2.

At approximately 2.30pm last Wednesday afternoon, two vehicles collided on Guesthouse End Road in Raphoe.

As a result of the collision, one vehicle lost control and collided with a pedestrian.

The female pedestrian, aged in her 50s, was seriously injured and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

She was later transferred to Tallaght University Hospital where she passed away this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Anyone who was on Guesthouse End Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 2 at around 2.30pm is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident can contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.