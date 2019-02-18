Woman (50s) dies following Kildare road crash

A WOMAN has died following a road crash late last night, gardai have confirmed.

The crash happened at around 11pm at Rathangan Road, Allenwood South in Naas, Co Kildare.

A 52-year-old woman, who was the only person in her car, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

Her body was brought to Naas General Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out today.

The local coroner has been notified about her death.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors