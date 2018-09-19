A woman in her 50s has died after a caravan was blown from a cliff in Co Galway this morning.

Woman (50s) dies after caravan blows off cliff in Co Galway

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene at Claddaghduff at around 7.45am.

It is understood the woman was sleeping in the caravan when it was blown from the cliff due to severely strong gusts.

A search was carried out on Acton Beach and the woman's body was recovered, a garda spokesman said.

⚠️ Large tree down on N59 near Glenlo Abbey. There are disruptions to our Galway-Clifden service as the road is impassible. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/tEpBxmT58R — Irish Citylink (@citylinkireland) September 19, 2018

Her body has been removed to University Hospital Galway for a post mortem.

The local coroner has been notified.

The Cliffs of Moher have been closed to all visitors until 1pm t oday. "Please do not visit the site as conditions are unsafe," the official website says.

Forecasters warned yesterday and earlier this morning that Storm Ali is set to bring "severe and possibly damaging gusts of up to 130km/h" to some areas of the country.

They advised "extreme caution" in the coastal areas of Clare, Connacht and Donegal.

Forecaster Liz Walsh told RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland that forecasters reissued their Status Orange warning this morning, after noting that gusts could reach 130km/h in some parts.

"It's been quite a stormy start to the day so far," Ms Walsh said.

"We issued another warning after a late revision of wind speeds, there could be winds in the coastal district of Dingle right up to Malin Head in excess of 130km/h.

"The winds will be less severe further inland but they should not be underestimated."

Meanwhile, motorists are being urged to take care as fallen trees are being reported in Mayo, Longford, Galway, Kerry and Cork.

Gardai are advising motorists in Claremorris, Co Mayo "not to travel" due to a large number of fallen trees.

"Road conditions are dangerous across the country," AA Roadwatch said.

Met Éireann issued a forecast statement this morning, writing; "Storm Ali will track close to the west and northwest coast this morning.

"South to southwest winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80km/h and gusts between 110km/h and 130 km/h for a time.

"Gusts in excess of 130 km/h are possible in coastal regions of the west and northwest. The core of strong winds will be along Atlantic coasts at first, before transferring quickly eastwards during the morning."

The Status Orange warning applies to Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry. A Status Yellow warning is in place for every other county.

The warning will be valid from 5am this morning until 1pm lunchtime.

