Woman (50s) critically injured in early-morning house fire

A WOMAN has suffered critical injuries in a house fire in Cork.

The woman, who is in aged her late 50s, was discovered unconscious in a house at the Meadows, Blarney in Co Cork this morning.

She was discovered shortly after 6.30am today when neighbours and emergency services became aware of a fire at the property.

The woman received medical treatment at the scene before being rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

She remains in a critical condition and is being treated for the effects of severe smoke inhalation.

Cork Fire Brigade units extinguished the fire within a short time after their arrival at the scene.

Significant damage was caused to the property.

A full forensic examination is now underway to determine the precise cause of the blaze.

However, the fire is being treated as accidental.

