Woman (50s) critically injured in early-morning house fire
A WOMAN has suffered critical injuries in a house fire in Cork.
The woman, who is in aged her late 50s, was discovered unconscious in a house at the Meadows, Blarney in Co Cork this morning.
She was discovered shortly after 6.30am today when neighbours and emergency services became aware of a fire at the property.
The woman received medical treatment at the scene before being rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).
She remains in a critical condition and is being treated for the effects of severe smoke inhalation.
Cork Fire Brigade units extinguished the fire within a short time after their arrival at the scene.
Significant damage was caused to the property.
A full forensic examination is now underway to determine the precise cause of the blaze.
However, the fire is being treated as accidental.
Online Editors