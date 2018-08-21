Woman (50s) arrested after driving car into gates of Government buildings

A woman in her 50s has been arrested after driving into the gates of Government Buildings on Merrion Street in Dublin this morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 10am when the woman, an Irish national who was on her own in the car, appeared to crash the car she was driving into the heavy steel gates at the entrance to the Department of the Taoiseach.

She was immediately arrested and taken to Pearse St Garda Station where she is being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

She can be held for up to 24 hours.

There were no reported injuries, and the reason why the car was driven at the railings was not immediately known.

There was minor damage to the bumper and driver's side headlight in the impact and no damage to the gate.

The gold coloured Nissan Micra, with a 03 D registration plate, remained at the scene while Gardai investigated the matter.

The gates to the the Department of the Taoiseach are on Merrion Street, which remained open to traffic.

The key was still in the ignition of the vehicle, which was taxed and insured and has a valid NCT disc.

The car is not believed to have been fitted with false registration plates.

A small nativity crib could be seen in the back of the car on the floor behind the driver's seat, complete with a small set of battery operated lights.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he does not know the circumstances surrounding the crash at Government Buildings.

He said it is now a "crime scene" and a person has been arrested for criminal damage.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors