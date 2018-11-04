A 46-year-old woman is expected to appear in court this morning in connection with the death of a man in south Dublin.

Woman (46) to be charged in connection with death of man in Foxrock

The woman, who was arrested on Friday, is due before a sitting of Dublin District Court at 9.30am on Sunday.

A 27-year-old man died after being stabbed multiple times at a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock on Thursday night.

The victim has been named locally as Malawian national Limbani Mzoma.

It is understood that the post mortem examination of the man has been completed by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan

Gardai are not releasing the results for operational reasons and door-to-door enquiries in the area are ongoing.

Online Editors