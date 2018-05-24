A woman remains in critical condition after she was rescued by the emergency services from Lough Ree last night.

A woman remains in critical condition after she was rescued by the emergency services from Lough Ree last night.

Woman (46) in critical condition after being rescued from Lough Ree

The woman (46) was swimming close to the Number 1 area, near Athlone town at around 7pm when she got into difficulty.

The Athlone Sub-Aqua Club and the RNLI Lough Ree lifeboat helped retireve her from the water and she was brought by coastguard helicopter Rescue 118 to the University Hospital Galway. Athlone Sub Aqua Club said in a statement on their Facebook page: "Just after 7pm this evening Athlone Sub-Aqua Club were asked to assist the RNLI Lough Ree lifeboat in the search for a person who got into difficulty while swimming close to the Number 1 area.

"After a quick underwater search by sub-aqua club divers, a person was recovered to the awaiting Lough Ree lifeboat crew. "Life saving measures were given to the patient and was transferred to the Athlone Sub-Aqua clubhouse where National Ambulance service personnel gave advanced life support.

"The coastguard helicopter Rescue 118 landed beside the clubhouse and transferred the patient onward to UCH Galway for further treatment." They also urged people to think safety when entering the wate.

"Please remember - never swim alone. If someone gets into difficulty near or on the water don’t hesitate and call 112/999 and ask for the Coastguard," they advised. A garda spokesman told Independent.ie: "Emergency services were called to Lough Ree when a female got into to difficulty in the lake she was brought to the shore and from there airlifted to UCG her condition is believed to be critical.

"The incident occurred at approximately 7.20pm on the 23rd May 2018."

Online Editors