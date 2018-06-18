Woman (40s) knocked to ground during drive-by mugging
A woman in her 40s was knocked to the ground during a drive-by mugging at Malahide Castle on Monday evening.
The incident occurred as the woman was walking towards the main gate of the popular north county Dublin landmark at around 5:40pm.
According to gardai, the male driver of a car pulled up next to her and attempted to snatch her handbag.
She was knocked to the ground during the incident.
Most of the contents of the woman's handbag, including her purse, fell out of the bag before the driver fled the scene.
The woman was not seriously injured and the incident is under investigation.
Online Editors