Woman (40s) in critical condition after becoming unwell in Kerry swimming pool

A WOMAN is in a critical condition after falling ill while using the swimming pool of a Kerry hotel.

The woman, who is understood to be in her early 40s, was using the pool at a Killarney property when she suddenly and without warning fell ill.

She was immediately removed from the pool by staff and other swimmers who noticed her change in condition and were very concerned about her.

The woman was found to be in an unresponsive state.

She was given cardiac-pulmonary resuscitation at the scene and emergency services were notified.

Paramedics attended within minutes and rushed the patient to University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

She is now understood to be in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Online Editors