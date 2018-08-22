A woman (40s) has been arrested for driving through a Dublin street on the wrong side of the road in the early hours of this morning morning.

Woman (40s) arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after 'driving up wrong side of Dublin street'

Shortly after 5am this morning, the woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, is understood to have attempted to avoid Gardaí on Pearse Street and mounted the footpath as a result.

The car was seized and the woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving.

The woman's vehicle also had no tax or insurance.

There is no court date planned at present.

