Woman (28) arrested in connection with seizure of €15k worth of cocaine and cannabis

Revenue officers seized half a kilo of cannabis with an estimated €10,000 and cocaine with an estimated street value of €5,000 at a house in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

A woman (28) was arrested and is being held at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

This was a joint intelligence led operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and Gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Tallaght and was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations in West Dublin.