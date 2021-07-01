Woman (27) rescued after man dies in tragic cliff fall in Sligo

A man has died after falling from a cliff in a tragic incident in Sligo.

A 27-year-old Spanish woman was also rescued from a dangerous cliff in the Gleniff Horseshoe area after a passerby who witnessed the male hiker falling alerted emergency services.

Members of Sligo Leitrim mountain rescue team who were winched on to the mountain by the Strandhill-based 118 coastguard rescue helicopter made their way on to the ledge where the frantic woman was stranded.

A second mountain rescue team recovered the body of the young man.

Alan Sayers of the Sligo Leitrim mountain rescue team said the tragedy could have been even worse if the young couple’s plight had not been witnessed by a member of the public who raised the alarm.

The man’s body was recovered from under the Anacoona cliffs in an area between the Ben Bulben and Ben Whisken mountains at about 9.20pm.

Mr Sayers said the woman was taken off a ledge in a very inaccessible part of the mountain.

“The helicopter would not have been able to get in close there, but they winched eight of us on to the cliff and we abseiled down to her,” he said.

Members of Donegal mountain rescue team assisted in the recovery of the man’s body close to an area known locally as “the miner’s track”.

In all about 20 rescue personnel were involved in the incident.

It is understood that the couple had not been reported missing. The alarm was raised at about 6pm.

Mr Sayers said it was a “very distressing experience” for the woman. He added that the mountain rescue team were thankful that she had been rescued safely as conditions were quite misty at the time.

The scene of the tragedy is about a kilometre from “Diarmuid and Grainne’s cave”, a well-known landmark which has become popular with climbers.

Sligo Leitrim mountain rescue team have carried out “multiple rescues” in this area over the past six months, according to Mr Sayers.

Mr Sayers recommended that anyone hiking in this area should be experienced and be well prepared and wearing proper footwear .

The woman who was rescued did not suffer any serious physical injuries.