Woman (22) rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after she was struck by car
Gardai appealing for witnesses
A 22-year-old woman has sustained serious injuries following a road traffic collision.
The female pedestrian was struck by a car on on the R132 in Swords, County Dublin - close to the Pavillions Shopping Centre.
She was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious head injuries.
The driver of the car was not injured.
The road remains closed pending a full forensic examination.
Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Witnesses are asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666111, in particular drivers and cyclists with dash cams or go pros.
Online Editors