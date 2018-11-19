A young woman is fighting for her life after she fell from the second floor window of a well-known Dublin hotel.

Woman (21) fighting for life after falling out of window of well-known Dublin hotel after 'row'

Gardaí are trying to find out how the 21-year-old victim fell out of the window of the Clarence Hotel in Temple Bar, which is owned by U2 members Bono and The Edge.

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested by investigating officers, while it has also emerged that more than €5,000 in cash was found in the room by gardaí.

It is believed that the women, who are both Czech nationals, are not tourists but have been working in the capital.

The horror fall happened last Monday evening, and the woman was rushed to St James's Hospital where she is continuing to be treated for serious injuries.

The pair are understood to have booked into a room at the Clarence Hotel prior to the incident.

Gardaí believe that a row broke out between the two women, before the victim either fell or jumped from the second floor of the hotel.

She landed on the concrete ground and suffered serious injuries.

The Czech woman was rushed to St James's Hospital where she remains in a serious condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Officers from Pearse Street garda station were called to the scene and later arrested a 23-year-old woman.

She has since been released without charge.

The two women are known to each other and are understood to be living in Dublin.

A Garda spokeswoman confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing and that a person has been arrested as part of the probe.

