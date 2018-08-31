Illegal cigarettes worth €7,000 were seized by Revenue officers yesterday.

Woman (20s) questioned in connection with seizure of €7k worth of illegal cigarettes

During a search of a house in Dublin 13, they found unstamped cigarettes, branded 'Kent', 'Dunhill' and 'Vogue'.

They represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €5,500.

A female, aged in her twenties, was questioned.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

If businesses or members of the public have any information about smuggling or the sale of illegal alcohol or tobacco products, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

Online Editors