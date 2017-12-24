News Irish News

Woman (20s) in serious condition after suffering horrific injuries in suspected bottle attack

Gardaí at the scene of attack this afternoon (Photo: Mark Condren)
The young woman who was the victim of a suspected attack on Saturday afternoon remains in hospital with horrific injuries.

The woman, who is aged in her twenties, received extensive wounds on her neck, from ear to ear.

Emergency services leaving the scene of a daylight attack in Dun Laoghaire (Photo: Mark Condren)
The suspected assault occurred shortly before 3.20pm in the Dublin seaside town of Dun Laoghaire.

It is believed that the woman, who was found close to the Baths at Queens Road, was stabbed in the neck, back and arm with a broken bottle.

The injured victim, who is believed to be originally from China, is currently in serious condition in St. Vincent's Hospital.

Gardai have launched an investigation into the incident and are seeking witnesses who were in the area at the time.

It is understood that the woman was seen in the company of a male prior to the attack - but he was not on scene when emergency services arrived.

Anyone with information or who was in the Queen's Road area of Dun Laoghaire this afternoon between 3pm and 4pm should contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000.

Scene of attack in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin this afternoon (Photo: Mark Condren)
