Woman (20s) dies following road crash in Roscommon

A woman has died following a collision in Co Roscommon.

A car collided with a wall on the N61 road at Greatmeadow, Boyle shortly after 9am yesterday morning.

A female front-seat passenger and the male driver, who are both aged in their 20s, were brought to Sligo University Hospital.

The woman died as a result of her injuries late last night.

Gardaí in Boyle are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Greatmeadow area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 9664620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors