Woman (20s) arrested at Extinction Rebellion protest outside Dublin hotel

An Extinction Rebellion activist was arrested for theft during a protest in Dublin today.

An Extinction Rebellion activist was arrested for theft during a protest in Dublin today.

Claire Woods (23), from Co Louth, was brought to Donnybrook Garda Station after gardai were alerted to a theft incident at at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road at 1.30pm today.

Ms Woods was at the hotel for an Extinction Rebellion protest where a conference organised by the Irish Shelf Petroleum Study Group was being held.

She was later released and an investigation is ongoing.

Ms Woods said she thought she had been arrested for causing disruption, but said she was later told gardai were investigating her for theft after she failed to pay for a bowl of soup she had been eating before they escorted her off the premises.

The distressed mother-of-one told Independent.ie that she was at the protest because she is "scared" for her three-year-old daughter's future as she feels the government are "exploiting Ireland's resources to continue to grow their (fossil fuel) industries."

"I'm scared that Ireland is not acting in a way to protect ourselves, and myself and my daughter.

"I'm scared that our government will continue to collaborate with fossil fuel industry which is leading to irreversible ecological damage."

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí responded to a theft incident at a hotel in the Dublin 4 area on Wednesday, 30th October 2019 at approximately 1.30pm.

“A woman in her 20s was arrested and conveyed to Donnybrook Garda Station. The woman was released later today, pending further investigation. Investigations are ongoing.”

Online Editors