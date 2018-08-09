A 19-year-old woman has presented herself to hospital with an apparent gunshot to her leg on Thursday night.

A 19-year-old woman has presented herself to hospital with an apparent gunshot to her leg on Thursday night.

Woman (19) presents at hospital with apparent gunshot wounds following suspected shooting

Gardai were alerted shortly after 8pm when the injured woman called at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

It is understood that the injury was sustained during an incident earlier in the evening in the Shangan area of Ballymun, Dublin.

The woman was taken by car from the Ballymun area to the hospital in Blanchardstown.

A crime scene has been preserved at Shangan Green but no arrests have yet been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

The woman’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01-6664400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors