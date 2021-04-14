Witness appeal after lone gunman fires three shots at people standing in a garden in Dublin city attack

GARDAI have launched an appeal for witnesses after a gunman fired three shots at a number of people standing in the garden of a house near Dublin’s inner city.

The incident happed at around 5.05pm yesterday on Margaret Kennedy Road, Dublin 8.

No one was injured in the incident and the man left the scene on foot.

The crime scene unit attended the scene and conducted an examination.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Officers are especially interested in speaking with anyone who was around Margaret Kennedy Road, Cameron Street, and the Donore Avenue area yesterday between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

“Anyone who may have camera footage of the incident (including dash-cam and mobile phone footage) is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí,” a statement from the garda press office today said.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

