Winning ticket for huge €6.4m Lotto jackpot was sold in Westmeath

The National Lottery has urged people in Westmeath to check their tickets as one person is said to have won €6,489,165.

The lucky ticket holder in the Lake County won Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot, however they weren’t the only winner.

Another player in Mayo won the top prize of €1 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw. Both of the winning store locations will be revealed in the coming days.

While Saturday night’s Lotto draw produced two brand new millionaires, a total of 99,000 players won prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus games, including another winner of the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €61,382.

The winning Quick Pick ticket which came within one number of sharing the Lotto jackpot prize was sold at the Loughville Motors Centra store on the Lahinch Road in Ennis, Clare.

“With so many big winners in Saturday’s Lotto draw, we are asking everyone who bought a ticket for the draw to check their tickets carefully,” a Lottery spokesperson said.

“If you are one of the winners of these prizes, stay calm and be sure to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place. The winners can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

The winning Lotto numbers for Saturday night’s €6.4 million jackpot are: 01, 05, 12, 23, 45, 46 and the Bonus was 41.

The winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers which are worth €1 million for one lucky ticket holder in Co. Mayo are: 06, 12, 15, 30, 35, 43 and the Bonus was 42.