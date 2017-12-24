If you forgot to buy a lottery ticket this weekend amid all the Christmas mayhem, now is the time to kick yourself.

Winning €5.4m Lotto ticket sold at Dublin Airport just days before Christmas

One lucky punter picked the winning numbers in Saturday night's Lotto draw - and is now set to claim €5,436,602.

The numbers drawn were 5, 14, 28, 29, 32, 38 and the bonus number was 31. The National Lottery said that the Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Friday at Dublin Airport.

The ticket was sold at the WHSmith shop at arrivals in Terminal 1. "This was one of the busiest days of the year in arrivals and the ticket could have been brought by somebody coming home for Christmas, by a friend or relative meeting a loved one, or an airport worker," National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said.

"This is going to be a very special Christmas indeed for that lucky person." There was no winners in either the Lotto Plus 1 and the Lotto Plus 2 draws.

If it's not you this time, the next Lotto draw is on Wednesday, December 27 when the jackpot will be €2m. A special Christmas Millionaire Raffle draw will also take place on New Year's Eve, with a guaranteed top prize of €1m.

Online Editors