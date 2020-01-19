William and Kate to visit Dublin and Cork in March, but they'll miss St Patrick's Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to visit Ireland in March, with preparations being put in place for a trip to Dublin.

The visit will not coincide with St Patrick's Day, but the royals are expected to leave the capital for another Irish destination. Sources told the Sunday Independent that talks between Irish officials and Buckingham Palace are ongoing but Cork is likely to feature as part of the visit.

Officials here usually get advance notice of royal visits and itineraries prior to trips for security arrangements to be put in place. However, these are currently at an early stage, said a source who added the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will "certainly" visit Dublin during their stay.

"Negotiations are ongoing and they will be in Dublin and one other destination outside of the capital," a source said.

