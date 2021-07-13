Widow of pro golfer who died of septic shock not ruling out second inquest after settling action against the HSE over her husband’s treatment

The widow of a pro golfer who died of septic shock in 2017 has said she would not rule out seeking a second inquest after settling an action against the HSE over her husband’s treatment.

Catherine Duggan was speaking after the HSE apologised to her and their two young children and paid what has been described as a ‘substantial sum’ to them.

Liam Duggan, who ran golfing schools for children, became ill on March 17, 2017, and went to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) the following day with vomiting and diarrhoea.

“He was discharged on April 3 with the HSE admitting that there was a breach of care in a failure to perform a repeat abdominal CT scan to investigate Mr Duggan's condition before his discharge from hospital,” said the Duggan’s solicitor Rachael O’Shaughnessy.

“Nine days later, on April 12, Liam was once again admitted via the A&E of the University Hospital Kerry with abdominal pain vomiting with diarrhoea, high temperature, high pulse and clear evidence of sepsis.

"He was gravely ill and was transferred to Cork University Hospital two days later. Sadly, Liam’s condition deteriorated further and he tragically passed away on May 9 at iust 37 years of age,” she added.

At the inquest into his death the cause was given as multiple organ failure due to septic shock due to colitis, and a verdict of natural causes was recorded.

Today Catherine Duggan described Liam as “wonderful man, husband and father who endeared himself to everyone he encountered in life, schools, teachers, parents and students alike”.

“The tragic loss of Jack and Amelia's dad at such an early age, especially when that loss should not have happened, left both children shattered. Children should not have to face a tragedy like this. Liam adored Jack and Amelia. He was such a family man who was loved so much. His life revolved around both of them.

“We have fought hard the last four years to get to today. Jack and Amelia have been given a letter of apology from the HSE for their actions.

"The HSE's mistakes have had a life changing effect on Liam's family and friends who hopefully after today can get some peace from this decision and bring closure to them. After a four year legal battle I hope that Liam gets to rest in peace.

“I hope by bringing awareness today that it might save someone else's life.

"The whole system and ordeal of having to face an inquest where the truth was not told and, in my opinion, covered up from the start, has been utterly devastating for me and my children. We have had to fight tooth and nail to bring justice for Liam who should have been in the prime of his life,” she added.

Asked if she would wish to see a second inquest into Liam’s death, Catherine’s solicitor Rachael O’Shaughnessy said it is a possibility in the future they would not rule out.

Liam Duggan was a PGA advanced golf professional and was posthumously awarded the president's award for golf development in 2017 for recognition of his tireless efforts and huge success in developing golf in schools and promoting inclusivity in Ireland.

Catherine Duggan thanked her “wonderful family and friends” who had stuck by her for their family’s ordeal fir the last four years.

Solicitor Rachael O’Shaughnessy said she first met Catherine when she was recently widowed and her determination to get answers during what had been an uphill battle was an inspiration.

“Despite no open disclosure from the University Hospital Kerry and despite no answers from the inquest Catherine has been relentless in her quest to find out what happened to her husband, Liam.

"It is as a result of Catherine's bravery and conviction and asking the right questions on behalf of her husband, herself and her children that I believe we are standing here today.

“It is so desperately sad that two young children have been left without a father, Catherine without a loving husband and a local community without an immense talent,” she added.