Good news for anyone hoping to enjoy the great outdoors this weekend as temperatures are expected to reach up to 14C today and sunshine is expected for much of the country.

Widespread sunshine and temperatures of up to 14C expected - but it's not all good news

Today temperatures will reach highs of 14C, with some south-easterly winds and patches of drizzle predicted.

We can also expect more good weather tomorrow, with widespread sunshine and highs of up to 12C.

While we are enjoying mild weather his weekend, Met Eireann has said that it's expected to change again in the coming days.

Matthew Martin, Operational Meteorologist for Met Éireann, told Independent.ie: “Today it’s going to be mostly cloudy across the country.

“We can expect some sunshine to move in at first this afternoon across the east and that might extend further inland this evening before it gets dark.

“Highest temperatures today will be between 11C and 14C, tonight it becomes clearer than previous nights with temperatures of between 2C and 7C, probably escaping the frost tonight.

“Tomorrow looks like it’s going to be the best day of the weekend.

“It’s going to be mostly sunny across the country, perhaps with a few patches of low cloud or mist near the south coast. It will feel a little cooler than in recent days, with temperatures between 9C and 12C.”

Temperatures on Sunday night will be between 4C and 7C, and it will remain warmer than average for this time of year on Monday, with temperatures between 8C and 11C.

Fair weather in the morning will subside as cloud cover will increase and some areas will see patchy drizzle.

The weather will begin to change again mid-week and may even get colder than average.

Showers will move in from the Irish Sea on Tuesday, mainly affecting Leinster, with highest temperatures of up to 8C.

The showers will continue into Wednesday as the temperature looks to drop further according to Mr Martin.

Frost is very likely on Wednesday night so drivers are urged to take caution.

“Into the early middle days next week, it looks like we’re going to pick up a showery easterly flow,” he said.

“Some showers will begin to affect eastern coasts from Tuesday and through into Wednesday, perhaps merging into longer spells at times. Temperatures at that stage will be back to around average or slightly below average with highs of around 6C to 9C. There will be frost Wednesday night.”

Early forecasts indicate that the cold showery weather will continue into Thursday and Friday, with fresh easterly airflow adding a wind chill factor to what is already likely to be a cold end to the week.

Online Editors