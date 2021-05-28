Why I found the man whose ancestor’s death led the Tans to burn my grandmother’s home

As a child, I loved the story of the Black and Tans burning down my grandmother’s childhood home. I’m not sure she appreciated my enthusiasm, but by the 1980s the events of May 1921 were a proud, heartwarming family legend.

The best part was how, before torching her parents’ home and business, the Black and Tans hung a ‘God Save Our King’ banner to cover my great-grandfather’s name, which was written in Irish over the pub door.

Not to be outdone, my grand-uncle daubed ‘God Save Our House’ on his own banner and flung it over the Tans’ sign.

God backed the king, at least temporarily. The Black and Tans looted the pub before setting the house ablaze. The property, known in 1921 as The Fountain Warehouse and rebuilt as The Kingdom House, was one of about a dozen in Castleisland, Co Kerry, that they burned on May 8, 1921, causing devastation and terror.

My great grandfather, WH O’Connor, was in his early 40s and a generation older than most active IRA men, but his house was selected because he was a well-known republican. He was a judge in the republican courts, the civic bodies organised to displace the British administration of justice and prevent a lawless vacuum in its wake.

The courts, technically arbitration panels, were not illegal, but judges had a habit of turning up dead.

WH would have been a marked man during the dramatic events of the day, which began with the shooting of two RIC men, Head Constable WK Storey and Sgt James Butler, as they left Sunday Mass. It ended with lorry loads of Crown forces racing out of Tralee with orders to inflict reprisals on the population.

Despite the banner poking fun at the empire, it must have been terrifying. With her husband in hiding, it fell to my great-grandmother, Julia, to face the terror and devastation with their 12 children, who ranged from infants to early adulthood. My grandmother, Kathleen, was nearly 11. She saw the blaze from the relative safety of her grandparents’ home in nearby Scartaglen. It was years before the family was permanently reunited.

Traumatic as that burning was, the family endured and rebuilt. Nobody died. The family even secured compensation from the British government. A hundred years on, my O’Connor cousins at WH’s Rhyno Mill still supply animal feed to Kerry farmers.

As I heard the story as a child, the footnote, and sad irony, was that the RIC man whose killing sparked the burning of her home had been friendly with my great-grandmother. Julia and her daughter Peggy had been at Mass and witnessed the shootings.

I have to admit, I never gave those RIC men much thought. At best, they were in the wrong place at the wrong time; at worst on the wrong side long after the battle lines of independence had hardened. That was until last year, when I discovered to my discomfort that the generation who lived through what my granny called the “troubled times” were more generous, and more sophisticated in their sympathies than I had imagined.

I happened to pick up my father’s copy of a manuscript written around 1955 by WH’s brother, Michael O’Connor, a Presentation brother in Cork. Brother Francis was his religious name. It’s a family biography of WH, written after he had died for his grandchildren, including my dad.

It reveals that, by extraordinary coincidence, Br Francis was headmaster of a school in Cork where Head Constable Storey’s widow brought two of her children after fleeing Castleisland. Rumours that they were the sons of a Black and Tan quickly spread, and the family took flight again.

Compassionate account

Br Francis used the case to set out a clear and compassionate account of how he saw Ireland wrongly reject families like the Storeys, who had come out on the wrong side of the conflict. His own words are very powerful, closer in sentiment to what you would expect from someone born in the 1970s than in the 1870s.

“Many of those [RIC] men had wives and families dependent on them, many of them found themselves arrayed on the unpopular side through no fault of their own. The reckless crew known as the Black and Tans imported into the country at that time were the off-scouring of English jails and had no feeling of pity for the people they were sent to terrorise,” he wrote.

“Two wrongs do not make a right, however, and atrocities were a frequent occurrence on both sides. The innocent wives and children found themselves between two fires.

“One morning, a woman dressed in mourning brought two boys to school. The lads seemed confused if not dumbfounded. When the names were mentioned, I knew at once who they were; they were the wife and children of the RIC man who had met his death at Castleisland on the way from Mass. Little did the woman know I was the brother of the man whose house was burnt in reprisal for her husband’s death. I was kind to the two lads, who found everything so strange in the unfamiliar city school.

‘The harm was done’

“Only a few days had passed when I found one of the lads weeping bitterly in the schoolyard. When asked what was the matter, he made the pathetic reply: ‘The boys are saying my father was a Black and Tan.’ The whole school was assembled, they were spoken to very strongly, and the untruthfulness and meanness of what they had been saying pointed out most emphatically. But the harm was done: the mother and her two lads had to leave Cork and to try and hide their identity in some other place.

“They were outcasts without any fault of their own. It is an example of the sorrow and shame endured by so many when the envenomed tongues of busybodies spared no one who, even by accident, got involved in the tragedy of the times.”

It’s strong stuff, even in 2021. It raised an obvious question. What became of Mrs Storey and her boys?

It was surprisingly easy to find out. An online search for WK Storey took me to a web forum for people interested in the RIC and a post by a WK Storey in Mississippi seeking information about their ancestor. I could not contact them directly but a late-night internet trawl found a historian of the same name teaching in Jackson, Mississippi. I emailed. He shot back a delighted reply confirming the match.

He shared what he knew and I sent a copy of the Br Francis manuscript. We made plans to meet in Castleisland for the centenary. Covid got in the way, but the connection has been re-made. When the chance comes, we’ll make the trip. The Kingdom House, the old barracks, the mill and the church are all still there to be seen and talked over. The conflict, the terror and the bitterness can be left to history.

Donal O’Donovan is Business Editor of the Irish Independent

‘Crown forces visited the town, burning five houses’

Tralee. Monday. Sergeant Butler, who was shot through the spine leaving Mass in Castleisland yesterday morning, is progressing favourably. Head Constable Storey was shot dead while walking with the sergeant. Both fell. Mrs Butler threw herself on the prostrate body of her husband, saving him from further bullets. Only two men are reported to have been engaged in the shooting and they walked off after the tragedy.

During the afternoon, lorries containing Crown forces visited the town, burning five houses in the town and one farm house a short distance away. Panic prevailed. The shops destroyed in the town are: Win H. O’Connor, J Reidy, Maurice Flemming, Ellen Mcgillicuddy and the Market Bar. The farm house of John Griffen, Cahirward, whose public house was commandeered months ago, was also destroyed. The damage runs into several thousands.

From the Evening Echo, Monday, May 9, 1921