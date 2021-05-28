| 12.3°C Dublin

Why I found the man whose ancestor’s death led the Tans to burn my grandmother’s home

The killing of two RIC men in Kerry 100 years ago was followed by the burning of a number of houses in retribution. Donal O’Donovan, whose family’s home and business were destroyed that day, made some surprising discoveries when investigating the episode

Donal O'Donovan's grandmother (3rd child from left) and her sisters, mother and others Dublin c 1922 after their house was burned down Expand
A wedding portrait of Donal O'Donovan's great grandparents from 1905 Expand
The Kingdom House in Castleisland Expand

As a child, I loved the story of the Black and Tans burning down my grandmother’s childhood home. I’m not sure she appreciated my enthusiasm, but by the 1980s the events of May 1921 were a proud, heartwarming family legend.

The best part was how, before torching her parents’ home and business, the Black and Tans hung a ‘God Save Our King’ banner to cover my great-grandfather’s name, which was written in Irish over the pub door.

Not to be outdone, my grand-uncle daubed ‘God Save Our House’ on his own banner and flung it over the Tans’ sign.

