Why a murderer jailed in 1994 is now the State's longest-serving life prisoner

Convicted killer Deborah Hannon is Ireland’s longest serving female prisoner. The Limerick woman has been in jail for 29 years after being convicted in 1994 of a knife murder.

Though most convicted murderers serve 18 years, efforts to release the Limerick murderer back into society have failed. And today she remains where she feels safest: the Dóchas Centre in Dublin’s Mountjoy Prison.

The mother of one was jailed for stabbing to death 17-year-old Tracy Butler on a Limerick street in 1993. With Suzanne Reddan, who was also convicted of murder, Hannon stabbed the teenager 14 times.

The victim had a further 35 cuts and bruises. Hannon later told gardaí she used a Stanley knife on Ms Butler’s face.

Hannon was 17 and revenge was her motive. Reddan was a 26-year-old mother of three and admitted beating the terrified teenager before stabbing her in the chest.

She cannot seem to handle life on the outside at all. She’s institutionalised now. It seems she prefers her life in Dóchas, with its structure

In her dying minutes, Ms Butler managed to reach the hallway of a house on Ballynanty Road.

She was bleeding heavily, could barely breathe and pleading for water. She asked for an ambulance but died soon after she arrived at hospital.

Reddan and Hannon killed Ms Butler in revenge for the death of Hannon’s father, William, with whom Reddan was in a relationship. He had died 10 days earlier after being beaten up on a Limerick street.

Both from Cosgrave Park, Moyross, they believed Ms Butler and others known to her were responsible.

Hannon told gardaí: “We planned it all the time. Suzanne and myself. We planned it after the funeral. I told her [Tracy], ‘You’re going down now like my father did.’ I just kept thinking about my father.” For her part Reddan told gardaí: “Deborah and I beat her together. I got the knife and stabbed her in the chest area at least once.”

They were sentenced after a lengthy trial at the Central Criminal Court, when Hannon had been in custody since the year before, having been arrested shortly after the killing.

Hannon’s time in jail has been “fraught with problems and difficulties”, according to prison sources.

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) has attempted to release her on at least six different occasions, but she has not been able to cope with life on the outside. Instead, she gets in trouble — particularly with alcohol — and breaches the terms which permitted her release.

“Lifers” are released on licence but never formally finish their sentence. They can be returned to jail at any time if they breach the conditions of their release. They must adhere to certain stipulations, including good behaviour and not coming to the attention of gardaí.

In one instance, in 2011, Hannon moved to Rochdale, outside Manchester in north-west England, and had a baby boy while in the UK.

Hannon was returned from the UK to the Dóchas Centre in August 2012 after allegedly being involved in a mass brawl, prompting her return to Ireland and imprisonment.

Now 46, she was permitted to move to the UK on more than one occasion, as that is where the majority of her family lived. However, hopes that a support system there or in Ireland might help her re-integrate have all been dashed.

She has also been released to live in Dublin on various occasions. As far back as 2002, Hannon was allowed day release to undergo hairdresser training in Phibsboro, but had to be returned to jail.

In more recent times, attempts at the Outlook Centre in Dublin, run by Focus Ireland, also failed. The facility has capacity for nine women in single occupancy units and has been operational since 2019.

Hannon was placed there but had to be returned to the Dóchas after a short period of time. It is understood there were issues with alcohol and she again breached the terms of her licence.

“Addiction issues are the problem with Deborah Hannon,” a source said.

“There have been various attempts to release her fully, but she cannot seem to keep herself on track.”

“When she is with us in Dóchas, she is a model prisoner. She engages with services, including the psychology services, and appears to want to turn her life around. But once she is out on temporary release, it ends very badly.

“She cannot seem to handle life on the outside at all. It’s hard to know what will become of her. She’s institutionalised now. It seems she prefers her life in Dóchas, with its structure.

“Women usually rehabilitate far better than men. But Deborah Hannon is the exception.

"It is just a sad situation.”

An IPS spokesperson told the Sunday Independent the prison service did not comment on individual prisoner cases.