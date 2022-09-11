| 13.5°C Dublin

Why a murderer jailed in 1994 is now the State's longest-serving life prisoner

Deborah Hannon is model prisoner but every time she is released on licence she ends up back in the Dóchas

Deborah Hannon, pictured in 1998, murdered a mother of three Expand

Ali Bracken

Convicted killer Deborah Hannon is Ireland’s longest serving female prisoner. The Limerick woman has been in jail for 29 years after being convicted in 1994 of a knife murder.

Though most convicted murderers serve 18 years, efforts to release the Limerick murderer back into society have failed. And today she remains where she feels safest: the Dóchas Centre in Dublin’s Mountjoy Prison. 

