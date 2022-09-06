Chris Heaton-Harris is to be Northern Ireland’s new Secretary of State, Minister of State for Northern Ireland Conor Burns has confirmed,.

Mr Heaton-Harris (54) is currently the Conservative Party’s chief whip of the House of Commons and previously served as Minister of State for Europe and North American under Ms Truss when she was Foreign Secretary.

He represents the constituency of Daventry, England.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The married, father-of-two’s appointment was made by Ms Truss on Tuesday afternoon after her opening speech as Prime Minister having been formally installed in the role by the Queen in Balmoral earlier today.

Mr Heaton-Harris, a self-described ‘fierce Eurosceptic’ had been tipped to take the role earlier on Tuesday morning, after Ms Truss reportedly offered the role to a number of candidates, including former Conservative Party leadership rival Penny Mordaunt, who reportedly turned it down.

Read More

He joins other cabinet members such as Kwasi Kwarteng and Therse Coffey, who also gained new roles in the PM’s cabinet.

Mr Heaton-Harris becomes Northern Ireland’s 18th Secretary of State and replaces the outgoing Shaliesh Vara who has served in the role since July after replacing Brandon Lewis who resigned.

In stepping down Mr Vara said he it was his “great privilege and honour to serve as Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office and work with some excellent people.”

Who is Chris Heaton-Harris?

Born Christopher Heaton-Harris in Epsom, Surrey, the new NI Secretary worked and eventually ran his family’s whole sale fruit and vegetable company in New Convent Market before entering politics.

He was first elected as a Tory MP in the 2010 General Election for Daventry, and has been re-elected to the seat in every general election since.

Mr Heaton-Harris, according to his website, has been an active and qualified football referee for 32 years, officiating the game at various different levels. He is a current referee for Northampshire Combination League and serves as President of Earls Barton Football Club.

Throughout his political career, the new man reporting to Liz Truss on behalf of Northern Ireland has held numerous titles, including Conservative Member of the European Parliament for the East Midlands Region, Co-Chairman of the Fresh Start Project, Chairman of the European Research Group of Conservative MPs, Assistant Government Whip

Controller of Her Majesty’s Household and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the EU.

He is known for his advocacy of “smaller government and responsible spending” and describes himself as a “passionate localist”.

Mr Heaton-Harris previously visited Northern Ireland earlier this year alongside future PM and then Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to look at the "impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol.”