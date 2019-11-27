White water rafting facility for Dublin Docklands being considered by city councillors

Dublin city councillors are to vote on whether they will give the go-ahead for the construction a white water rafting facility in the city centre.

Dublin city councillors are to vote on whether they will give the go-ahead for the construction a white water rafting facility in the city centre.

The council released these images and a 3-D video of the proposed site at George’s Dock on the North quays adjacent to the IFSC today.

The €22m facility includes a simulated white-water slalom course and flat pool that can be used for white water rafting, kayaking and canoeing.

It is intended to be a major tourist attraction and urban amenity, but will also be used as water rescue training facility for Dublin Fire Brigade. The plan envisages that it could be used for training by visiting fire brigades from around the world.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In