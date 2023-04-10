| 6.9°C Dublin

White House reveals new details of US President Joe Biden’s trip to Ireland

Biden to spend night in Co Louth and visit Knock Shrine in Co Mayo

US President Joe Biden attends the White House Easter Egg Roll. Photo: Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein Expand

Close

Cillian Sherlock

US President Joe Biden has been "very excited" about visiting the island of Ireland for "quite some time", a White House spokesman has said.

At a White House press briefing, national security council co-ordinator for strategic communications John Kirby outlined the president's itinerary during his four-day trip, starting on Tuesday.

