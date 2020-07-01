‘Whiskey a no no’ – Policing Authority insists it received no gifts from promoted garda

The Policing Authority has denied anyone associated with it received gifts following evidence a former acting Garda commissioner was given a bottle of whiskey after supporting a candidate’s promotion.

It has also rejected suggestions the authority or its former chairperson Josephine Feehily accepted representations from third parties before approving promotions.

The statement came in response to evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal earlier this year in which Pat Murray said he gave a bottle of whiskey to then deputy commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin in 2016 after learning he was being promoted to the rank of chief superintendent.

Mr Ó Cualáin would later serve as acting commissioner for a year after the resignation of Nóirín O’Sullivan in 2017.

In his evidence last March, Chief Supt Murray said the gift was “to express my gratitude to the board through him for placing faith in me”.

He also testified that he expressed his gratitude to the Policing Authority the following year over the promotion. The authority had taken over the function of selecting and appointing senior gardaí in January 2017.

Chief Supt Murray did not say he gave a gift to any member of the authority, but his evidence led to inquiries being made of authority members, staff and nominees on the selection board.

“Each confirmed that no gift was offered or accepted,” Conor Power SC, for the authority, told the tribunal on Monday.

Chief Supt Murray is a central figure in the tribunal’s current module, which is investigating whether Garda Nick Keogh was targeted or discredited by senior officers after making a protected disclosure alleging an improper relationship between a drug unit officer and a female heroin dealer in Athlone.

He has claimed he suffered bullying from then Supt Murray and others from May 2014 because of his whistleblowing. The disputed claims led to an internal investigation which did not uphold Gda Keogh’s complaints.

The tribunal has heard Gda Keogh wrote letters opposing then Supt Murray’s promotion to the Policing Authority, GSOC, the Justice Minister and the Taoiseach.

Although Chief Supt Murray was informed of his promotion in May 2016, it did not go ahead at the time and it would be January 2018 before it was confirmed by the authority.

In his evidence, the chief superintendent told the tribunal he was in Galway for a wedding on June 11, 2016 when he decided to call to Mr Ó Cualáin with “a small thank you gift” of a bottle of whiskey.

“I decided to take the opportunity of my being in that area to call to him and express my gratitude to the board, through him, for, I suppose, their faith in selecting me for promotion,” Chief Supt Murray said.

“It's something that I have done before and I did it again in 2017, when I was promoted to chief superintendent, both to the Policing Authority and to the garda member of the board.”

In a statement read to the tribunal, Mr Power said that while people were entitled to their recollection, it was “important that inaccuracies that impugn the authority’s reputation are clarified” for the record.

“Insofar as this may suggest or may be understood to suggest that any gifts were made to any authority nominees on the selection board, authority staff and/or authority members, this is fully denied,” said Mr Power.

“The receipt of any such gifts would be a serious breach of the appropriate behaviour of members of the selection board convened by the authority for the conduct of this competition.”

He said direct inquiries had been made of authority members, staff and selection board nominees and each had confirmed no gift was offered or accepted.

Mr Power also referred to other evidence in which it was suggested another garda had passed positive information about then Supt Murray to Ms Feehily, through her brother-in-law.

“Evidence was tendered on a number of occasions to the tribunal that representations from third parties were accepted as part of both the appointments and clearance process,” said Mr Power.

“The authority is unequivocal in rejecting any such allegations. At no point did the authority or any of its members or staff or selection board gather information or opinions concerning any candidate outside the formal process outlined in the competition documentation.”

Mr Power said the suggestion was “in particular damaging to the character and reputation” of Ms Feehily.

He said she had given evidence to the tribunal in June last year confirming she never discussed the suitability of any candidate or sought any views or opinions on their ability, directly or indirectly.

“This remains the clear position of the authority,” said Mr Power.

The barrister went on to say the authority denied any culpability for delays in making appointments.

He said appointments can be put on hold while necessary submissions are awaited from An Garda Síochána.

