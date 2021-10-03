Whiddy Island disaster families seek ’unlawful death’ certs

The oil tanker 'The Betelgeuse' which went on fire in Whiddy Island , Co Cork, in 1979

The families of the Whiddy tragedy victims are to ask the High Court to change the death certificates involved to “unlawful death”.

A total of 51 people died in the 1979 disaster and its aftermath when the French-owned tanker Betelgeuse exploded while unloading its oil cargo on January 8, 1979 at the west Cork terminal.

The move came as the French-Irish Association of Relatives and Friends of the Betelgeuse (FIARFB) demanded the Government issue a State apology for what they claimed were critical safety and regulatory breaches which led to the tragedy.

Michael Kingston, who lost his father, Tim, in the disaster said the families who lost loved ones now deserve justice along the lines of that shown to families of the 1989 Hillsborough football stadium disaster in England and also firm action on maritime safety.

The demand for an apology came as RTÉ Radio One last night broadcast a special documentary on the Whiddy disaster entitled: Fire In The Sky.

Mr Kingston said some of those who died 42 years ago did so because of appalling safety failures and the inadequate nature of the rescue.

“FIARFB now asks for an appropriate lengthy, honest, and heartfelt State apology for the families, workers and rescue services, and the residents of Whiddy Island.

“I urge Taoiseach Micheál Martin to offer this, by agreed wording, in Dáil Éireann this coming week, and to urgently carry out a root and branch review of Ireland’s current failure to implement international maritime regulation.”



Mr Kingston also said: “The deaths of our loved ones were ‘unlawful’ under Irish law in 1979 and we are applying for the Irish State to rectify the death certificates pursuant to the ‘Right to Life’ provisions of Article 2 of the European Convention of Human Rights, to state ‘unlawful death’.”

Fire In The Sky will be repeated on RTÉ Radio One at 6pm tonight.

