IF YOUR pet died, would it feel like you had just lost a member of the family?

Would you need to take some time off work to grieve and get over it?

I was chatting this week with a friend of mine who told me she had to take three days off work after the death of her dog, which she had had for 14 years.

I can understand that, but she was telling me there are many people who believe taking time off work was way over the top and just not necessary for the death of a ‘mere’ pet.

For many of us, our pets really are like members of the family.

I have two dogs, Sparky and Molly, and I would be absolutely devastated if anything happened to either of them. I don’t think I’ll be able to face work (or much else) for a few days when that time comes for me, and I know my wife will feel exactly the same.

Losing a beloved pet can be every bit as traumatising as losing a loved one for many people. Unfortunately, the joy of owning a pet goes hand-in hand with the heartbreak of losing one.

Research has confirmed that, for most people, the loss of a dog is in almost every way comparable to the loss of a relative.

I think shaming people for how they deal with grief when a pet – particularly a dog – dies is unfair and shows a lack of compassion. I believe employers should allow workers to take a day or two off to grieve when a dog dies.

They really are our best friends.

