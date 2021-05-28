Yes it’s good news: Your hopes of “sun, sand … and sangria” this summer remain real and are getting stronger.

But don’t invest too heavily in the factor 50 just yet. There are still some hurdles ahead.

The European Union is all set to put the clunky-sounding digital Covid certificate system in place by July 1 to allow much freer “non-essential travel” – or holidays, to you and me.

Micheál Martin was very cautious about the idea for several months. But today he looks set to join the EU’s first wave in giving it effect.

It started as an EU-level South versus North stand-off – and Ireland began with the north but is now drifting south

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis started this ball rolling back in January and met with a cold reception. Taoiseach Micheál Martin was among those who said it was “far too early to decide such a thing”.

But this is a survival issue for Greece, only gradually emerging from its economic collapse of 2008. At least one in four Greek jobs is tourism related, 4.4 million German visitors land there each year, and the UN estimates that the country lost 4pc of its economic output due to last year’s Covid holiday total shutdown.

Read More

Mr Mitsotakis’ plea that the country could not endure another tourist season washout was joined by other southern sun spots like neighbours Cyprus and Malta, plus Portugal, Spain and Italy. The signs were that at least some of these – even though they suffered most in the first Covid wave 14 months ago – were looking at the prospect of making their own rules, as is their legal right.

Greece was in talks with Israel and the UK and the others were considering their options.

The ‘jabbed versus the non-jabbed’

Head of the policy-guiding EU Commission, Dr Ursula von der Leyen, feared a return to the anarchic days of April-May 2020 when member states unilaterally closed borders and made their own arrangements without consultation. Advancing efforts to get a common vaccine policy were under threat.

So plans advanced quickly. But France and Germany – without whose approval little happens in the EU – were concerned that vaccination would be the key decider on who could travel. Both countries, but especially France, were fighting vaccine resistance and serious teething problems on supply and distribution.

The rules were expanded to include people with proof of a negative Covid test and/or proof of having got the virus and recovered. These criterion now stand alongside proof of vaccine.

Dr von der Leyen’s Commission proposed the draft plan in mid-March – six weeks after the initial rebuffs to Greece and the others. It was cleared by the European Parliament and EU ambassadors a fortnight ago, by EU ministers last week, and politically endorsed by EU leaders at their summit last Monday.

By the current timetable it could be up and running by mid-July.

But there are unresolved details – and much depends on virus numbers and the vaccine roll-out

There is still much reticence in the EU North. Note that this week Spain was welcoming UK tourists with few conditions – but Germany put a ban on UK visitors due to fears about the new variants in Britain.

This EU deal is “a political fix”. Legally, it remains up to member governments to make and implement their own restrictions as their situations require. Continuity of vaccine supplies, as we have seen, remains in some doubt and if pressures build on hospital and ICU numbers, all bets could be off here.

Thus in practice, Dr Tony Holohan, and not Dr Ursula von der Leyen, may decide whether you get some sun on those bones or not.

But even if you take a more optimistic view, there are still hurdles ahead. Details of when and how you get your EU Covid certificate have yet to be fully outlined.

The ‘traffic light system’ coding countries green, orange or red remains for now. That means different regulations to be fulfilled before you can travel into a country – and different criterion to be met on your return home.

Right now a PCR Covid test at Dublin Airport is priced between €89 and €180, with time taken to deliver results. It is a big cost factor.

Becoming good to go – and indeed return without an ordeal – could be dear and flights may also be far pricier than we were used to.