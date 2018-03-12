'When I feel right, I'll take a lie detector test' - husband of missing Tina Satchwell

The husband of missing woman Tina Satchwell has said that he will take a lie detector test "when he feels right".

Richard Satchwell was speaking to TV3 reporter Paul Byrne on their 5.30 News this evening and it was put to him that he had told Mr Bryne six months ago that he would to take a lie detector test.

When asked if he would take one now, Mr Satchwell said: "At this point, I myself don't feel up to it. "I'll take the lie detector test when I feel that I'm right. I've got nothing to hide, I'm not sleeping too well and I don't suppose I'll sleep much at all until the searching in Mitchel's Wood is complete," he added.

Gardai searching at Mitchell’s Wood, Castlemartyr, Co Cork, for evidence relating to the disappearance of Tina Satchwell. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision.

"When the time is right I will contact yourself and arrange to take a lie detector test." When asked to put that comment on record, Mr Satchwell said: "I will put on record that in the future, not today not tomorrow, I will contact you and take the test."

Mr Satchwell has consistently denied having any part in his wife's disappearance. Mr Satchwell also told TV3 that he spent a month in prison in December 2003 for working while being on social welfare,

It comes as items of interest were found in woodland in Cork as gardai investigating Mrs Satchwell's disappearance entered the eighth day of searching in east Cork. The items, which are understood to include fragments of clothing.

However, a garda source said it is still unclear if the items are in any way connected to the missing person's case.

It is understood a quantity of material was illegally dumped at the sprawling forestry and detectives want the forensic tests conducted as a precautionary measure.

Gardaí, supported by Defence Forces engineering units and Search Dogs UK, now have more than half the 40 acre search zone combed over the past eight days. The search has been extended to include streams, rivers and bogland in the area.

Speaking earlier today, the English-born truck driver said he was continuing with a blitz of broadcast interviews in the hope it would generate further leads on Tina's case. But he confirmed he will not do newspaper interviews as he believes his words "were being twisted."

He also said that criticism of his media appearances is unfair. Speaking with Gerry Murray on Youghal's Cry104 FM on Saturday, Mr Satchwell responded to those on social media who have accused him of "loving the sound of his own voice". He said that "people are entitled to their own opinions".

"If I'm not talking I'm doing wrong and if I'm talking I'm doing wrong," he said. Mr Satchwell has said he is a "fish out of water" when speaking to the media and said that he has turned down a number of interview requests from newspapers, TV and radio.

