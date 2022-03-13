Whelan family watches from home as Sean gets to work in Washington

RTÉ’s newly appointed Washington correspondent Sean Whelan says he is ready for the all-consuming nature of the job — moving to America alone, while his “very understanding” wife and two children stay in Ireland.

“[My children] are all of an age now and doing stuff where they are very independent so I don’t have to lug them around with me and disrupt their lives,” he said. “[My wife] is not coming with me because she has a proper job — better than mine!”

Finding his feet in his new surroundings, he said: “In Washington there are always sensational things going on and a lot of it [affects Ireland] because of the nature of it — it’s great to be alive in interesting times as a journalist.”

He says “it suited me to be on the move again” after spending three years as the national broadcaster’s London correspondent.

Whelan previously worked on the foreign desk in the 1990s and recalled his time reporting from war zones in Bosnia and Kosovo. Although he eventually left the foreign desk, he says he understands why there is an impulse among war reporters to push themselves to the limits of risk.

“You can see it in some of the people who are in these conflict zones — the ones who keep going back — they‘re kind of addicted to it and they get hardened to it but they also have ‘the fear’ as well. I guess that’s the thing that keeps them alive. But it’s this strange balance between being alive and doing everything you can to stay alive — and then going back like ‘a moth to the flame’ and seeking out extreme situations. I think it is a vocation.”

While reporting on the war in Kosovo he found himself working alongside a young Boris Johnson, who was a journalist at the time. “I met Boris in Belgrade during the war and we ended up ‘knocking around’ a bit.

Describing one bizarre incident involving an “unthinking” Boris, he said a group of journalists had set up at an inconspicuous location to film a “tense stand-off situation” between Serbs forces and Nato. “Boris comes blundering into it shouting and roaring and I just thought ‘this guy should have been shot on the spot’. He’s lucky he got through it.

“Boris’s car rocks up and he gets out and he is wearing a white suit and then he sees the Gurkhas and starts running towards the British vehicles with his arms in the air shouting ‘the Gurkhas! The Gurkhas!’ Oblivious that there were guys with Kalashnikovs looking at him...

“But that’s the kind of guy he is. He just blunders into things and rides his luck.”

He said it was “utterly bizarre” seeing Johnson go on to become prime minister many years later.

“He was able to talk his way up the system.”