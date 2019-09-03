The death of a Dublin dad of two who was attacked after a night out in Tallaght was a senseless act of savagery, mourners at his funeral have been told.

'What shocks is the suddenness of his going' - Funeral of man killed on night out in Tallaght hear of family's devastation

Vincent Parsons (34) was found with severe head injuries on the night of Saturday, August 24 in Killinarden in Tallaght.

His injuries were so severe that gardai took him directly to Tallaght hospital in a patrol car instead of waiting for an ambulance.

He died from his injuries two days later.

The Church of the Transfiguration in Bawnogue was packed to capacity today for Vincent’s funeral.

“Just about everyone I’ve spoken to in the past few days around Vincent’s death have been utterly shocked. We can only imagine the chaos it has caused his wife and young family, his mother and his brother and sisters,” said Fr Patrick Coughlan.

“What shocks is the suddenness of his going. He is here and then he is suddenly gone. Also, the tragic horrible circumstances of his death and the devastation left behind for those who love him,” he added.

He said that when a young person dies it is like a bolt out of the blue, and when that young person is a husband and a father of two young children then it is more than a bolt from the blue.

Mourners following the funeral mass of Vincent Parsons at the Church of the Transfiguration in Bawnogue, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“And when we add in the circumstances surrounding his death it leaves us frightened and confused and it simply does not make sense. The only response is a kind of numbness and a helplessness,” said Fr Coughlan.

“It takes hours, and days, and weeks, and months, and years to raise a child to the point where they can marry and raise a family and make their way in the world.

"And it took just a few minutes to see all those years of love and commitment and sacrifice wiped out in a senseless act of savagery leaving a young wife, young children, his mother and siblings in absolute freefall. How do you make sense of that?” he added.

Vincent’s son Gerard brought his dad’s welding helmet to the altar as a symbol of his life, as well as a back scratcher. His daughter Jade carried a photograph of the family.

The remains of Vincent Parsons leave the Church of the Transfiguration following his funeral mass in Bawnogue, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

At the end of the Mass a relative, Gerard, spoke on behalf of the family, telling mourners that everyone learned from Vincent and looked up to him.

“He was one of the nicest and most honest men you could ever meet. He was the same man to us all, and life was too short for Vincent. Life can be cruel at times, and this is one of those times,” he added.

Chief mourners at the funeral were Vincent’s wife Claire, daughter Jade, son Gerard, mother Josie, aunt Mary, brother Danny, sisters Marian, Celine, Mary, Elaine and Leighanne.

"His mother-in-law Ursula, brothers-in-law Gerard and Darren, sisters-in-law Amanda and Lauren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

After funeral mass the remains of Vincent - from Melrose Lawns in Clondalkin - were brought to Newlands Cross cemetery for burial.

A 24-year old man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

He was later released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai said in a statement: "Investigating Gardai are continuing their appeal to the public for information and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of a public house in Killinarden on Saturday night between 10pm and 11pm to come forward.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

