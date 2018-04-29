Police have issued advice to criminals after a dead cat was thrown at a police car in Derry.

'What is wrong with people?' - Dead cat thrown at police car

The incident happened to the Neighbourhood Policing Team in the Ballyarnett area, the Glengalliagh Road on Saturday night, with details shared on the PSNI Foyle Facebook page.

"ADVICE TO CRIMINAL," the post begins. "I may be hanging on to my job by my fingertips after divulging these state secrets but here goes:

"IF YOU WANT TO AVOID POLICE ATTENTION DO NOT THROW A DEAD CAT AT A PASSING POLICE CAR. "What is wrong with some people that I just had to write that?!?!"

It is understood the cat was thrown at the car by a group of young men, and police were unable to apprehend the individual who threw the cat. It added the group had seemed "shocked and surprised" the police car had stopped, and one of the group had six bottles of Coors in his pockets when caught.

Responding to comments below the post, PSNI clarified the "young lads" involved didn't kill the cat, and it was "most certainly knocked down given its location on the grass right beside the curb".

