What can we expect back at the office? Three experts share advice on HR, your health and your workspace

CIPD Ireland Director Mary Connaughton Expand
Professor Anthony Staines, chair of health systems at the School of Nursing and Human Sciences in Dublin City University Expand
THIS week marks a huge milestone for thousands of Irish employees as they start the gradual return to their traditional workspaces with the further easing of Government restrictions.

Official guidelines now allow for attendance at offices for “specific business requirements on a phased and staggered attendance basis”.

But after nearly 19 months of remote working, many people are understandably anxious about the prospect of physically re-entering office spaces again after being in isolation for so long.

