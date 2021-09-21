What can we expect back at the office? Three experts share advice on HR, your health and your workspace

THIS week marks a huge milestone for thousands of Irish employees as they start the gradual return to their traditional workspaces with the further easing of Government restrictions.

Official guidelines now allow for attendance at offices for “specific business requirements on a phased and staggered attendance basis”.

But after nearly 19 months of remote working, many people are understandably anxious about the prospect of physically re-entering office spaces again after being in isolation for so long.

So what can Irish employees expect when they return to their office areas and what level of Covid risk still exists?

We talk to three experts to get their opinion on the latest information as we enter a new chapter in getting back to normal post-pandemic.

The HR Expert – Mary Connaughton: ‘It’s natural to be nervous about going back to the office’



Mary Connaughton, Director of CIPD Ireland, the professional body for HR and people development, said it’s understandable that many will be anxious about stepping out of their comfort zone.

“It’s a big upheaval in their daily routine and working routine and trying to organise travel, family, to go back and see colleagues they haven’t seen for a while, so it is a big change. It’s natural to be nervous so don’t worry if you feel like that,” she said.

CIPD Ireland Director Mary Connaughton

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp CIPD Ireland Director Mary Connaughton

Key messages to remember is that the two-metre social distancing rule still applies, hot-desking will feature strongly and to wear face coverings inside a work area.

“The workplace is going to feel quite different in terms of there being two metres social distancing, or else placing screens if that isn’t feasible,” she said.

“Also, common areas will all be managed quite differently with prescribed times for breaks or going to coffee areas or the canteen. Those facilities have to be spread out to let everyone go but not all at the same time.“

It’s down to each employer to discuss particular concerns with their employees, such as childcare issues, and take them on a case-by-case basis, ahead of their return to the office.

Most companies will be adopting a hybrid model and focusing on things that need to be done in a team setting such as project planning and adjusting the roster accordingly.

“There's going to have to be agreements put in place as to who else is going to be there at a certain time. Not everyone is going back on September 20. What we are hearing is that teams are developing a charter; coming up with our ways of working and agreeing that as a team,” she said.

Research showed that many companies’ productivity levels increased by nearly 50pc during the pandemic as people focused on their tasks at hand and didn’t have the usual interruptions.

However, companies will need to give their employees more opportunities to collaborate and come together, for their mental health as well as for work purposes, said Ms Connaughton.

When it comes to the issue of vaccination levels, data regulations do not allow an employer to ask which employees have had the jab. But she said that Ireland is in the “lucky position that 90pc of the adult population has been vaccinated”.

“So in general, we can say that practically everyone in the workplace has been vaccinated. But when you look at workplace safety measures like mask wearing and physical distancing, they are all the things that protect those in the workplace.

“That’s not dependent on being vaccinated; it’s on all those other rules being in place and properly managed and everyone abiding by them.”

She said there’s still a “fair deal of trepidation out there”.

“Many are nervously excited about going back and meeting colleagues and getting to talk to people again. But they’re also conscious that the shape of their future way of working may not be very clear so they have some decisions to make,” she said.

Companies must also put some work into fostering a team spirit among employees again and helping people reconnect as an organisation.

The Health Expert – Anthony Staines, Professor of Health Systems at Dublin City University: ‘A lot of it is down to taking sensible steps’



Professor Staines said he would like to see a number of key safety measures kept in place to ensure that office and work spaces don’t become high-risk environments.

Professor Anthony Staines, chair of health systems at the School of Nursing and Human Sciences in Dublin City University

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Professor Anthony Staines, chair of health systems at the School of Nursing and Human Sciences in Dublin City University

“What this really means is if you have symptoms, don’t go to work and on the flip side of that, your employer should pay you for that time,” he said.

“So there’s an issue there about mandatory sick pay that has not been dealt with which is a disgrace at this stage. For your individual workplace, it’s hard to give a general rule, but do what needs to be done for your workplace.”

He said that much in the same way as schools have staggered opening and pick-up times, the same rule should apply to workplaces. He referred to the updated Work Safely Protocol guidelines published by the Department of Enterprise as a helpful document.

“It may mean spreading people out and splitting lunch breaks; whatever is appropriate for your setting. People should wear masks (indoors) and stagger people coming in and out, so everyone doesn’t arrive and go into the locker room at the same time. A lot of it is down to taking sensible steps,” he said.

On the issue of vaccination, Prof Staines said it was a complex area for employers.

“You’ve got two different set of rights. You’ve got an obligation as an employer, which is very strict, to secure the safety of your staff and also an obligation under GDPR to manage personal information safely. The best way of doing that is probably not, ‘here is the list of unvaccinated workers, pleases throw stones at them’ on the work noticeboard.

“But it’s not unreasonable to ask people if they are vaccinated or not. If you look at the figures, it’s clearly the overwhelming majority of the Irish population are vaccinated.”

He said that employers should also be asking themselves if they need all their staff back in the office, which is unlikely to be the case unless they are in a client-facing role.

“We have colleagues who come in only once a month. I have people working for me that I've never been in the same room as. A lot of stuff that people do, you can actually do it from home just as easily as the office and that reduces pressure on public transport because that’s one of the big risk areas,” he said.

“What I would say to people is, if you can work from home, continue to do so. That means you’re not competing with somebody who can’t work from home, whether that’s from road space or for space on a train.”

He said that the new model of working can be a “challenge” for managers.

“You'll occasionally get people who say, ‘I can‘t manage people I can’t see’. But what you often find is, actually, they can’t manage people, regardless,” he said.

As more people start flooding back to the office over the coming weeks, he said it was important to remember that the two countries with a higher vaccination rate than Ireland, Israel and Singapore, have both had huge outbreaks of Covid.

“As Tony Holohan quite correctly said, the situation is still very uncertain and fragile and we’re not out of the woods yet,” he said

The Ventilation Expert – Orla Hegarty, Architect and Assistant Professor at the School of Architecture in UCD: ‘Partition screens can give a false sense of security’



Orla Hegarty says a lot of confusion and mixed messages still exists around the safest way for people to return to work. The real risk comes from breathing in infected air. People need to remain vigilant in their workspaces and continue adhering to safety regulations.

Architect Orla Hegarty

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Architect Orla Hegarty

“If someone who’s infected comes into an indoor environment, they can be spreading the virus around and it can linger in the air if it’s not cleared out,” she said.

“People need to be really aware of that. Putting up screens isn’t a protection and only putting on your mask when you leave your desk isn’t a protection. Nor is thinking you’re OK in toilets or kitchens when nobody’s around; it could well be that the virus is lingering in the air. People need to be very careful of those situations.”

Ms Hegarty said that in some instances, putting up screens can actually trap air and make ventilation difficult and gives people a “false sense of security”.

“The only thing a screen will do is, if someone sneezes or coughs into you face, it’s a protection from that. But most of the risk is from what you’re breathing and it doesn’t do anything to filter that air,” she said.

People also have to carefully consider their transport options and in places like Japan, passengers have been advised to speak in a low voice or not at all to minimise the risk.

Companies will have carried out workplace risk assessments ahead of staff returning and may well have installed CO2 monitors and air filtration systems which can help alleviate some of the risk.

But she said there is a huge unknown factor when it comes to Covid-19 and it's a silent spreader for a reason. Wearing a mask and ensuring the office air is clean are the two key messages.

“Most infection comes from people not showing symptoms. Nobody knows whether your colleague’s infected or not or shedding the virus,” she said.

“Even if someone is vaccinated, we don’t know how well their immune system has worked. We should all be careful and not put our own immunity to the test as none of us know. You might get a huge dose of the virus in a very unsafe room.”

Ms Hegarty said it was easier to visualise indoor environments as being like fish tanks.

“If you haven’t cleaned the water, a fish tank gets very cloudy and it doesn’t matter if you’re sitting in one corner of it; all of the water is dirty. The idea that you stay two metres away, that doesn’t make any sense. If you think of an aquarium; once the water starts to get dirty, it’s all dirty.