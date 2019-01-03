A couple from Co Armagh have started the new year with a bang after winning nearly €130 million in the EuroMillions.

'What an amazing win' - Armagh couple scoops €129.6m in the Euromillions

The lucky pair scooped the €129,645,665 jackpot from the New Year’s Day EuroMillions draw.

They are The National Lottery's fourth largest ever winners.

The identity of the lucky winners will be unveiled at Belfast's Culloden Estate and Spa on Friday morning.

Their winning numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28, with Lucky Stars 04 and 06.

The biggest every UK lottery prize is the £161m EuroMillions jackpot won by Chris and Colin Weir from North Ayrshire in July 2011.

The Co Armagh winners will succeed Strabane woman Margaret Loughrey as Northern Ireland's biggest ever lottery winner. She won nearly £27m (€30m) in December 2013.

Other major winners include Belfast housewife Iris Jeffrey who was suffering from cancer when she won £20.4m (€22.6m) in July 2004.

Former bus driver Peter Lavery

Former bus-driver Peter Lavery won £10.2m (€11.30m) on May 18, 1996, while Belfast woman Mary Hamilton won a EuroMillions jackpot of £12.9m (€14.3m) n November 2014.

Mr Lavery told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme that he was delighted a couple from Northern Ireland had won the jackpot.

"They will be in disbelief, some days I'm still in disbelief. Everyone that plays has a chance of winning, you hope that some day it is you, when I won 33m people played it, but I was the winner," he said.

"You think you'll do A, B and C, but you end up doing X, Y and Z. It leads to different roads, I've enjoyed it and hope they can enjoy it too.

"It has changed my life, I've seen the world. They'll get plenty of people trying to give them advice, but they should just take stock for awhile and look after it."

He described how the win had changed his life.

"I was the driving the bus around Belfast on Sunday after I won on the Saturday, and on the Wednesday I was in St Lucia," Mr Lavery said.

"It was a massive, massive upheaval. It was just unbelievable how 72 hours can change your life."

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said the win was the perfect start to the year.

"Imagine kicking off the new year with an extra €129m to your name," he said.

"What an amazing win and year ahead for one lucky UK ticket-holder.

"This win ranks at number four in the list of the biggest ever National Lottery winners and we look forward to helping them begin to enjoy their win."

Belfast Telegraph