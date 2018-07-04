'What a perfect start to the holidays!' - Lotto ticket worth €45k sold in Dublin Airport

Holidaymakers have been urged to check their suitcases for a winning Lotto ticket worth an incredible €45,000.

A lucky traveller is set to have a truly unforgettable holiday as the winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the WH Smith store at Dublin Airport’s Terminal 1 yesterday.

It came agonisingly close to the €44 million jackpot on offer after missing out on just two lucky star numbers.

A National Lottery spokeswoman urged people to rummage in their suitcases in case they have the winning tickets.

She said: “What a perfect start to the holidays! The WH Smith shop at Terminal 1 is fast becoming one of our lucky Lottery stores with holiday makers hoping to scoop a top prize before they jet off.

“With the holiday season well and truly underway, we remind players that they cannot play National Lottery games while abroad but they can play our draw games such as Lotto and EuroMillions with National Lottery Advance Play in any National Lottery retailer or online at www.lottery.ie.”

Chief Executive of the National Lottery, Dermot Griffin has called on holiday makers abroad to carefully check their tickets.

“We are at the height of holiday season so it’s incredibly likely that the winning ticket holder is currently lying on a beach somewhere and may be unaware that they have a lottery ticket worth almost €45,000 in their suitcase!

“We are obviously urging everybody to check their tickets but we are also appealing to people currently in Ireland to contact their loved ones abroad to ensure that they do not miss out on this prize.”

The winning EuroMillions numbers were: 01, 12, 15, 29, 48 Lucky Stars: 03, 05

“Regardless of where the winner is, our message to them is to sign the back of the winning ticket and keep it incredibly safe.

“They should contact our Prize Claim Team on 01-836 4444 and we will make arrangements for them to collect their prize,” he added.

Online Editors