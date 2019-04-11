'What a brilliant start to the summer' - National Lottery appeal to players to check their numbers after €6.5 million jackpot won online

The National Lottery confirmed that one lucky player has landed the top prize of €6,442,934.

The winning ticket was sold online, and it is the third highest win through online playing.

In February 2018, a syndicate from Leinster shared a €7.1 million jackpot while a Munster man won a whopping €6,589,886 prize last year.

The winning numbers were 3, 9, 17, 29, 42, 43 and the bonus number was 16.

There was no winner of the Lotto plus 1 prize of €1 million, nor of the €250,000 Lotto plus 2 prize.

The National Lottery have appealed for online players to check their accounts this morning.

"What a brilliant start to the summer for a lucky online player," National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin said.

"We are asking all of our online players to log into their accounts via the National Lottery website or app to see if they are the winners of this massive prize.

"And if you are our new millionaire contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 01 836 444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize in the National Lottery Winner’s Room."

Online Editors