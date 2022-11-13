Wexford techie lifts lid on €186m fraud — and strip club trip costing €15,000

A report from a whistleblower who worked in the Wexford HQ of a company that defrauded international investors out of €186m has been sent to gardai.

The document, written by Simon Kinsella, a computer programmer and married father of three from Enniscorthy, details “nefarious” actions he witnessed in his time with Greymountain, a binary options trading company based in Gorey that went into liquidation in 2017, having defrauded millions from pensioners in Canada and America.

As well as detailing financial fraud, Kinsella outlined the company’s largesse. Staff were treated to a stay in a five-star hotel in Berlin, where they were served triple rounds of Johnnie Walker blue label whisky before being taken to a strip club. They were told to “go nuts” with the company credit card.

Kinsella said the strip club’s ‘madam’ assured them transactions — which amounted to more than €15,000 — would show up as “restaurant” on a bank statement. The night was subsequently put down as “staff entertainment”.

Greymountain Management was owned and run by David and Jonathan Cartu, two Canadian-Israelis. Their brother, Josh, was also involved in the overall scheme. The three have been dubbed the Ferrari Fugitives by a Canadian magazine because of their shared penchant for driving Italian supercars — as documented on Josh’s Instagram profile — while they evade angry investors.

The three have been banned from financial trading by the Ontario Securities Commission for between seven and 15 years and fined €2.7m. In Ireland last month, Judge Michael Twomey set a legal precedent by finding Jonathan and David Cartu liable for Greymountain’s fraud as shadow directors in a case taken by American pensioner Bill Powers, who is owed €126,000.

Part of the evidence in the case included a liquidator’s report from David Van Dessel, a partner in Deloitte. He wrote to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau last year to pass on the Kinsella report. When Kinsella wrote it five years ago, he was owed €6,000 by Greymountain, but he subsequently received his severance pay from David Cartu and said he no longer wished to “stand over” his report.

​In the report, dubbed Project Avalanche, Kinsella admits writing it because he was “financially hurt” by David Cartu. He had a “personal vendetta to hurt him back in any way I can”. He hoped criminal charges would be brought against Cartu and his shell companies would be “expelled from the country I love”.

Kinsella described Cartu as a “megalomaniac” who went from being a “stay-at-home-slob playing computer games” in Israel to having built a multi-million empire out of the “fraudulent” binary option industry.

He had taken the Greymountain job after finding a developer position advertised online for Gorey paying €65,000. He “couldn’t believe my luck” the job was in his nearest town.

Kinsella outlined how the brothers’ initial foray into binary trading was hampered by not having a merchant account with payments service providers to process credit card payments. This was solved after David Cartu met Gorey woman Michelle Molloy, a Wirecard executive.

Molloy would go on to become a director of a company called Mega Optimization with David, while her son, Ryan Coates, became a director of Greymountain, which set up in Gorey in 2015.

The company went on to offer merchant services to a number of binary option websites, despite not being regulated by the Central Bank.

Kinsella described Greymountain as a “laundry machine”, with €150m put through its accounts during his time. Money went through in-house payment software called Snow Charge. It ensured the investors’ payments were processed by Wirecard or three other payment services providers, although the investors would only see a customer-facing trading platform and Greymountain’s name on their bank statements.

The software ensured no Irish or Israeli credit cards were processed. David Cartu had a “no sh***ing on your own doorstep” policy.

While the money went through an AIB account in Gorey, the customers were roped in by “boiler house” phone teams based in Israel who followed leads generated by online ads.

There were no Israeli or Irish victims of the fraud who could have alerted authorities to clamp down sooner on the firm.

Kinsella said word spread like wildfire that Greymountain offered binary options payment processing services that were easy to use. It processed payments for other traders for “exorbitant” charges.

David Cartu expected Greymountain to eventually shut down, and so had set up shell companies that could take over the business of payment processing if this happened. Cartu hoped to eventually become a legitimate payment services provider and get a commercial banking licence, Kinsella said.

Cartu lived an extravagant lifestyle, Kinsella said, adding that he had twice visited his villa in Netanya, which had cost $2m to renovate. Cartu’s personal car was a Porsche 911 GTR, but his hobby was racing Ferarris with his older brother, Josh, and he took weekly lessons on a driving simulator built in his home.

​Things soured after Kinsella’s salary went from €65,000 to €100,000. This upset some staff in Gorey, and Kinsella was accused by David Cartu of “bragging” about his raise.

He had jokingly told a colleague of a Project Avalanche plan he had to bring the company down if it ever hurt him. After Cartu confronted him about this “project”, he was suspended.

“Although a severance deal was agreed, Kinsella wrote the unpaid €6,000 had left him “in a financial hole”, prompting him to write Project Avalanche, detailing how the company was run.

In his letter to the gardaí, Mr Van Dessell said he was forwarding the report to comply with his legal obligations. He was seeking legal advice on whether Kinsella can be “compelled” to provide further evidence.

In his ruling last month, Judge Twomey outlined how Greymountain was facilitated in its work by solicitors Matheson and accountants Moore, whose external consultant Liam Grainger became one of its two Irish directors. Neither firm knew Greymountain was engaged in international fraud.

In its first statement on the case, Matheson said: “We note that the judgment acknowledges in more than one place that there is no suggestion that Matheson knew that its instructions from Greymountain were dishonest or that the firm acted improperly or dishonestly.”

Ned Murphy, managing partner of Moore accountants, said it has “a huge amount of sympathy for the victims of this fraud”.

“Moore has not acted for Greymountain Management Limited in any capacity since 2017,” Mr Murphy said.

“Prior to that, Moore provided some limited, non-audit, accounting services to Greymountain. We had no awareness of the issues which have now come to light.

“Moore has assisted the appropriate authorities with their enquiries into Greymountain and will continue to do so to the extent that we can be helpful. Moore severed its business relationship with Mr Liam Grainger on 1 September, 2017. Mr Andy Quinn, who we understand is referred to in the High Court judgment, retired as a Moore partner with effect from 31 August, 2017.”

Mr Quinn, who was copied in on an internal Greymountain email dealing with a complaint from an Irish customer who was quickly refunded her money, did not respond to a request for comment.