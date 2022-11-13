| 11.3°C Dublin

Wexford techie lifts lid on €186m fraud — and strip club trip costing €15,000

Vendetta’ report on banned ‘Ferarri Fugitives’ is handed over to gardaí by angry former employee

Brothers (left-right) Jonathan, Josh and David Cartu, pictured at a gangster-themed party, post details of their high living on an Instagram account with the caption: &lsquo;Perspective changes everything&rsquo;. Expand
Image from Josh Cartu's Instagram feed, with the caption, 'Perspective changes everything' Expand
Image from Josh Cartu's Instagram feed with the caption, 'Hard to explain how insane this rally has been! Incredible driving roads, almost zero highway and every location breathtaking' Expand
Mark Tighe

A report from a whistleblower who worked in the Wexford HQ of a company that defrauded international investors out of €186m has been sent to gardai.

The document, written by Simon Kinsella, a computer programmer and married father of three from Enniscorthy, details “nefarious” actions he witnessed in his time with Greymountain, a binary options trading company based in Gorey that went into liquidation in 2017, having defrauded millions from pensioners in Canada and America.

