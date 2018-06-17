Wexford seaside town shop that sold winning €2m lotto ticket 'delighted' for lucky winner

The south-east has gained a new millionaire after a lucky player scooped up €2m in Saturday night's Lotto Jackpot.

The south-east has gained a new millionaire after a lucky player scooped up €2m in Saturday night's Lotto Jackpot.

The lucky quick-pick ticket was sold at the Mace store in Kilmore Quay in Co. Wexford, The National Lottery has confirmed.

With a population of over 300 people, the win is a huge scoop for the small seaside town. The staff at Mace told Independent.ie they are "absolutely delighted" for the winner. "We're absolutely delighted, there's a buzz going around the village already. It will make the town more vibrant than it already is.

"It's been a brilliant season so far. It's brought a bit of excitement for all the staff here too of course. "We're hoping it was someone living here and not passing through, but even if it was someone passing through we're delighted for them and wish them all the best."

John Brady, owner of the family-run Mace shop in the fishing village, said it was the first big win for the store. The winning numbers were 6, 26, 27, 32, 45, 47 and bonus number 9.

There were no winners of the Lotto plus one and plus two draws. The prize win is the second big win for Irish Lotto this week, following the €2.9m win in Cavan on Wednesday. The winning ticket was sold in Spa XL Service Station in Swanlinbar.

A National Lottery spokesperson described it as a "life-changing week" for Lotto players.

“It has been an incredible life-changing week for many of our Lotto and EuroMillions players in Ireland.

"Last Wednesday, one lucky ticketholder in Co. Cavan won a whopping €2.9m in the Lotto jackpot before 32 lucky members of the Stakelums syndicate in Tipperary shared a €17m EuroMillions jackpot prize.

Online Editors